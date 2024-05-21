MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as investors mull Fed comments
Recent data is a reassuring signal that price pressures are not accelerating, says governor Christopher Waller
21 May 2024 - 18:21
The JSE pared losses on Tuesday, closing weaker amid mixed global peers as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials.
In his prepared remarks for an appearance before the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, Fed governor Christopher Waller said he would need some convincing that inflation is easing before he backs cuts soon. He did however, acknowledge that recent data is a reassuring signal that price pressures are not accelerating...
