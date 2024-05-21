New skilled work visa rules finally in place
Regulations expected to make it easier and faster for SA to attract skilled foreign workers
21 May 2024 - 19:54
The way is finally open for skilled foreigners to apply for work visas under SA’s new points system, after the home affairs department gazetted a revised version of its long-awaited new visa regulations on Monday.
The regulations, which also provide for new remote work visas, had to be withdrawn in March after the department gazetted them a day before the deadline for public comment, with home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi admitting he’d been “ill advised” and promising to re-gazette the regulations and rectify issues that had raised concerns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.