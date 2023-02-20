National / Labour

PSA wants 12.5% wage increase for its public sector members

Public Servants Association says its members have not received real increases over the past four years

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 05:06 Luyolo Mkentane

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is demanding an above-inflation wage increase of 12.5% for its more than 235,000 members, saying hard-pressed public servants had not received any real increases over the past four years.

In a statement seen by Business Day on Sunday, the PSA said the employer proposed a draft salary offer for 2023/2024 during a special Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) meeting on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.