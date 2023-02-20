Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest digital assets by market value, are likely to be listed by Hong Kong platforms
Public Servants Association says its members have not received real increases over the past four years
The Public Servants Association (PSA) is demanding an above-inflation wage increase of 12.5% for its more than 235,000 members, saying hard-pressed public servants had not received any real increases over the past four years.
In a statement seen by Business Day on Sunday, the PSA said the employer proposed a draft salary offer for 2023/2024 during a special Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) meeting on Friday...
PSA wants 12.5% wage increase for its public sector members
Public Servants Association says its members have not received real increases over the past four years
