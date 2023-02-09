National

Disaster declared amid chaotic scenes at Sona

Ramaphosa splits off energy post and announces ‘practical measures’ on energy crisis in his state of the nation address

09 February 2023 - 20:59 Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 09 February 2023 - 23:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster to address the energy crisis stifling economic growth and job creation efforts, saying the move would help government extend a helping hand to businesses and households and exempt critical infrastructure, including hospitals, from the rolling blackouts.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) in the Cape Town city hall on Thursday, Ramaphosa said co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma had already gazetted the declaration of the state of disaster, which he said would begin with “immediate effect”...

