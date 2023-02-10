National

Organised business does not support the energy state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday

10 February 2023 - 09:20 Linda Ensor

Organised business has strong reservations about the state of national disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to deal with the load-shedding crisis which is crippling economic activity.

Ramaphosa also announced that he would create a minister of electricity in the presidency, which, together with the departments of mineral resources and energy, and public enterprises, will mean there will be three ministries managing the electricity sector...

