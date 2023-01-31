Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Having done some public speaking, I can only admire the composure it took for Cyril Ramaphosa to reassure the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) at the weekend that fossil fuels remain an integral part of Eskom’s future.
Even at the best of times that would have been a tough room, what with half of Ramaphosa’s audience snoring face-down in its quail pate and the other half sinisterly stroking a bald cat as it planned his destruction...
TOM EATON: Carl, Carol or coal — not sure what we’re not abandoning
Oh yes, forget about the first two, it’s that burning stuff we’re not going to leave abandoned down the shaft
