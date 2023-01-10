Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL BLEBY: Just too much of a stretch to add Russia to Asian football

The 14,500km distance between Moscow and Sydney proves to be a bridge too far

10 January 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

In the end, the Russians blinked. Not from Ukraine — things haven’t gone that badly for them yet — but from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). 

Having been suspended in February by European soccer body Uefa, as well as by global body Fifa, Russia started looking further afield. In particular, the Russian Football Union (RFU) began discussing joining the Asian regional association...

