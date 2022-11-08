BIG READ: The corrupt, shameful, bloody and beautiful game

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
Even before it kicks off, the Qatar 2022 World Cup seems particularly tainted
December 2 2010 was a watershed day for football. Fifa voted to award two World Cups simultaneously, 2018 to Russia and 2022 to Qatar. The decisions, and the general influence of the oil and gas nations, were a shock. In hindsight, we were naive in thinking Fifa would hold out against geopolitical puppeteers stringing football along as a prop in their strategies, subterfuge, and oil and armaments deals. Why would they, given the lure of largesse?
The 22 men who voted were not interested in the morality of holding the world’s greatest sporting event in an authoritarian regime that had just invaded Georgia, or the ridiculousness of a World Cup being hosted in frazzling heat by a tiny desert country with a limited embrace of inclusivity, and even less footballing heritage. They were not put off by Qatar’s internet censorship, its outlawing of criticism of the ruling family, nor that press freedom is nonexistent. How they were persuaded has not (yet) been criminally proven, but th...
