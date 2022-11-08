×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

BIG READ: The corrupt, shameful, bloody and beautiful game

Even before it kicks off, the Qatar 2022 World Cup seems particularly tainted

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 05:10 Dave Gorin

December 2 2010 was a watershed day for football. Fifa voted to award two World Cups simultaneously, 2018 to Russia and 2022 to Qatar. The decisions, and the general influence of the oil and gas nations, were a shock. In hindsight, we were naive in thinking Fifa would hold out against geopolitical puppeteers stringing football along as a prop in their strategies, subterfuge, and oil and armaments deals. Why would they, given the lure of largesse?

The 22 men who voted were not interested in the morality of holding the world’s greatest sporting event in an authoritarian regime that had just invaded Georgia, or the ridiculousness of a World Cup being hosted in frazzling heat by a tiny desert country with a limited embrace of inclusivity, and even less footballing heritage. They were not put off by Qatar’s internet censorship, its outlawing of criticism of the ruling family, nor that press freedom is nonexistent. How they were persuaded has not (yet) been criminally proven, but th...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.