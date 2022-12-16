This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
Where will rugby’s governing body turn to now their World Cup, their prize jewel, their cash cow, has seen the head of the federation running it convicted of corruption?
The murdered young woman’s family is devastated to hear reports Donovan Moodley has had his parole denial overturned in court
Disruptions over load-shedding and Phala Phala begin almost as soon as Ramaphosa takes podium
MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita warns theft and vandalism pose a risk to network availability over the festive season
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo says at a meeting with US top envoy Antony Blinken that Burkina Faso has hired the Russian mercenary group
Fifa Council says the delayed 2022 Club World Cup will be hosted by Morocco between in February next year
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
How will they sidestep their way past the wreckage wrought by a time bomb that has been ticking since well before the decision to give France the 2023 World Cup?..
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Whither now, World Rugby?
