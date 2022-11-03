×

Opinion / Columnists

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Who mizzled first? Just don’t ask a cricket commentator

They and the F**kwit-Useless-Stern system ensured a day of misery for Proteas fans

03 November 2022 - 16:13 KEVIN MCCALLUM

As SA and Pakistan were finally forced from the field because of the persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the director of the broadcast seemed to have forgotten the golden rule of cricket television: always leave an adult in the room with Danny Morrison. At his best, Morrison is inane and shouty, but mercifully brief; at his worst, when given two minutes of air to fill by himself, he is a mumbling car crash of cliché, repetition and the bleeding obvious.

Perhaps that is why Dale Steyn was sent to the booth, to put some salve on the skull-piercing droning. It was a game when adults needed to be in the room as the rain hung around like a sulky teenager before finally throwing the tantrum that brought the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method (also known as F**kwit-Useless-Stern) into play...

