KEVIN MCCALLUM: Who mizzled first? Just don’t ask a cricket commentator

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
UK Court finds the company corrupted officials in various countries to get oil deals
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Sterling weakens against dollar as new forecasts show recession lasting into 2024
SA lose to Pakistan but a win over Netherlands will guarantee safe passage to knockout stages
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
As SA and Pakistan were finally forced from the field because of the persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the director of the broadcast seemed to have forgotten the golden rule of cricket television: always leave an adult in the room with Danny Morrison. At his best, Morrison is inane and shouty, but mercifully brief; at his worst, when given two minutes of air to fill by himself, he is a mumbling car crash of cliché, repetition and the bleeding obvious.
Perhaps that is why Dale Steyn was sent to the booth, to put some salve on the skull-piercing droning. It was a game when adults needed to be in the room as the rain hung around like a sulky teenager before finally throwing the tantrum that brought the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method (also known as F**kwit-Useless-Stern) into play...
