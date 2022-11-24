Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Fantasy of a nonparty president is a result of depression

Only strong and healthy parties can lead us out of our impasse

24 November 2022 - 13:32

A new bout of magical thinking is doing the rounds in parts of SA. The short version of the story is that the introduction of constituency voting to the electoral system in 2024 would save the country from ruin.

The longer version goes something like this. Constituency voting will allow independents to run. Among them are potential leaders who are currently nonstarters because the major political parties do not like them: Thuli Madonsela and Mmusi Maimane are the most frequently cited examples...

