DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either

We do not have leaders ... only people masquerading as leaders

21 November 2022 - 13:44

In a recent interview former student leader Mcebo Dla’mini said: “SA is a movie. We live in a drama. It is a series. Every day you will be shocked by something new. We have even forgotten what shocked us two weeks ago. It is not normal. We are a failed state. The sooner we accept that we do not have leaders ... we have people who are masquerading as leaders.”

SA has a leadership crisis at all levels. Starting at the top, President Cyril Ramaphosa has no plan for an economy whose GDP per capita has not increased since 2006. He has no plan to end the power blackouts. He is winging it on the economy and Eskom. In an irrelevant sideshow, none of the people running against Ramaphosa to become president of the ANC has provided a plan for the economy or Eskom. They repeat irrelevant ANC resolutions. ..

