DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either

Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
Rising inflation and higher interest rates have started to affect average basket sizes
This is in terms of a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill currently being processed by the NCOP
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
The paper-based compostable capsules are to attract customers put off by the Swiss food giant’s metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Iranian football star Ali Daei has boycotted the World Cup and stayed at home to show solidarity with demonstrators
Wedding in August was still the top event for the flanker in his stellar year
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
In a recent interview former student leader Mcebo Dla’mini said: “SA is a movie. We live in a drama. It is a series. Every day you will be shocked by something new. We have even forgotten what shocked us two weeks ago. It is not normal. We are a failed state. The sooner we accept that we do not have leaders ... we have people who are masquerading as leaders.”
SA has a leadership crisis at all levels. Starting at the top, President Cyril Ramaphosa has no plan for an economy whose GDP per capita has not increased since 2006. He has no plan to end the power blackouts. He is winging it on the economy and Eskom. In an irrelevant sideshow, none of the people running against Ramaphosa to become president of the ANC has provided a plan for the economy or Eskom. They repeat irrelevant ANC resolutions. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either
We do not have leaders ... only people masquerading as leaders
In a recent interview former student leader Mcebo Dla’mini said: “SA is a movie. We live in a drama. It is a series. Every day you will be shocked by something new. We have even forgotten what shocked us two weeks ago. It is not normal. We are a failed state. The sooner we accept that we do not have leaders ... we have people who are masquerading as leaders.”
SA has a leadership crisis at all levels. Starting at the top, President Cyril Ramaphosa has no plan for an economy whose GDP per capita has not increased since 2006. He has no plan to end the power blackouts. He is winging it on the economy and Eskom. In an irrelevant sideshow, none of the people running against Ramaphosa to become president of the ANC has provided a plan for the economy or Eskom. They repeat irrelevant ANC resolutions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.