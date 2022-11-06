×

Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Boks will need a reliable place-kicker for World Cup

Damian Willemse and company are unlikely to ever be consistent in that role, so that leaves Elton Jantjies — if he can get his head right

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 19:38 GAVIN RICH

It didn’t take long for the Springbok tour of Europe to drum home the importance of Elton Jantjies getting his head right so he can be ready to be back-up for Handré Pollard at next year’s World Cup.     

Jacques Nienaber has said the tour will be about finding answers to searching questions. Flyhalf, and the subject of the pecking order in the position, is his biggest headache. That headache was intensified by the loss to Ireland, for although the Springbok coach tried his best to deflect the questions afterwards, there was no denying that place-kicking was one of the issues that cost his team the game...

