This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
The group is in the ‘binding offer phase’ and expects an outcome in the first quarter of 2023
The continent has world’s lowest default rate on infrastructure projects, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
SA’s Brad Binder finishes second in season-ending thriller
It didn’t take long for the Springbok tour of Europe to drum home the importance of Elton Jantjies getting his head right so he can be ready to be back-up for Handré Pollard at next year’s World Cup.
Jacques Nienaber has said the tour will be about finding answers to searching questions. Flyhalf, and the subject of the pecking order in the position, is his biggest headache. That headache was intensified by the loss to Ireland, for although the Springbok coach tried his best to deflect the questions afterwards, there was no denying that place-kicking was one of the issues that cost his team the game...
GAVIN RICH: Boks will need a reliable place-kicker for World Cup
Damian Willemse and company are unlikely to ever be consistent in that role, so that leaves Elton Jantjies — if he can get his head right
