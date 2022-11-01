Boks bring in heavyweights against mighty Ireland

Business Day TV speaks to RMB derivative structurer and hedge accounting specialist Shehnila Khan
While reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested, we should not allow crooks or loose lips to sink the empowerment project at the utility
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV speaks to co-founder and chief investment officer of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
The Springboks will employ a six/two split in Saturday’s crunch clash in Dublin to counter Ireland’s dynamism in attack and their proficiency at the ruck.
The world champions have placed a high premium on forward mobility off the bench against the world’s highest-ranked team.
While the team’s starting forwards are familiar, it’s the presence of Kwagga Smith, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert among the reserves that aims to give the team vitality in the final quarter.
“This is the selection that suits us best,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. “One of Ireland’s strengths is their multiphased attack, their fitness and speed at the breakdown. We have to handle their agility and speed.”
Smith, who routinely punches above his weight when he comes off the bench, brings urgency and a relentless energy, particularly when the game loses structure.
Fourie has similar attributes, and it is his ability to affect the ruck that has helped him earn the nod. He is a prodigious pilferer and it is a skill the Boks may have to deploy well inside the opening hour on Saturday.
The selection, however, that would have raised the most eyebrows is that of Cheslin Kolbe at fullback. SA fans have grown accustomed to Kolbe operating exclusively on the wing, but his club duties in France have often required him to play fullback and flyhalf.
“After three or four games with us we thought he was a realistic option to play fullback,” said the coach. “He trained at fullback for us. We were never in a situation where we felt we needed to play him there. For this specific game we feel that will serve us the best.”
Nienaber said that given their six/two bench split Kolbe would provide cover at flyhalf with Damian Willemse in the starting jersey.
“When he played for Toulouse he often played in that position. He is a very skilful and versatile player.”
Nienaber conceded the Springboks’ back three are not endowed with height, but he does not view it as a potential shortcoming.
“Cheslin is a bit shorter than Willie [le Roux] and Kurt Lee [Arendse] and may be short in stature, but those are the cards we were dealt,” said the coach.
Apart from preparing for a deluge of high balls, the Springboks can expect to be tested on many other fronts. Though they have not tested their mettle against Ireland since 2017, they know the team in emerald green has been remarkably consistent over the past few years.
In fact, seven of the Springboks in the starting team were on the receiving end of the 38-3 drubbing Ireland meted out in 2017. Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, who were all in Allister Coetzee’s run-on team, are starters again this weekend.
Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Mostert came off the bench in that chastening defeat.
This is an older and wiser team than the one that ran out against Ireland five years ago, and the same can be said of their hosts.
“There is a reason Ireland are No 1 in the world,” said Nienaber. “They have a well balanced game. People tend to see their attack but they are the best defensive side in the world currently. You can’t put your finger on one thing. That is why this is such a lekker challenge. Also knowing we will play against them in the World Cup.
“Aviva has been a fortress for them,” said Nienaber about their ground where Ireland have won their last nine Tests straight.
Springbok team to play Ireland: Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimipi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boks bring in heavyweights against mighty Ireland
Seven of the Springboks in the starting team faced Ireland in 2017
The Springboks will employ a six/two split in Saturday’s crunch clash in Dublin to counter Ireland’s dynamism in attack and their proficiency at the ruck.
The world champions have placed a high premium on forward mobility off the bench against the world’s highest-ranked team.
While the team’s starting forwards are familiar, it’s the presence of Kwagga Smith, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert among the reserves that aims to give the team vitality in the final quarter.
“This is the selection that suits us best,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. “One of Ireland’s strengths is their multiphased attack, their fitness and speed at the breakdown. We have to handle their agility and speed.”
Smith, who routinely punches above his weight when he comes off the bench, brings urgency and a relentless energy, particularly when the game loses structure.
Fourie has similar attributes, and it is his ability to affect the ruck that has helped him earn the nod. He is a prodigious pilferer and it is a skill the Boks may have to deploy well inside the opening hour on Saturday.
The selection, however, that would have raised the most eyebrows is that of Cheslin Kolbe at fullback. SA fans have grown accustomed to Kolbe operating exclusively on the wing, but his club duties in France have often required him to play fullback and flyhalf.
“After three or four games with us we thought he was a realistic option to play fullback,” said the coach. “He trained at fullback for us. We were never in a situation where we felt we needed to play him there. For this specific game we feel that will serve us the best.”
Nienaber said that given their six/two bench split Kolbe would provide cover at flyhalf with Damian Willemse in the starting jersey.
“When he played for Toulouse he often played in that position. He is a very skilful and versatile player.”
Nienaber conceded the Springboks’ back three are not endowed with height, but he does not view it as a potential shortcoming.
“Cheslin is a bit shorter than Willie [le Roux] and Kurt Lee [Arendse] and may be short in stature, but those are the cards we were dealt,” said the coach.
Apart from preparing for a deluge of high balls, the Springboks can expect to be tested on many other fronts. Though they have not tested their mettle against Ireland since 2017, they know the team in emerald green has been remarkably consistent over the past few years.
In fact, seven of the Springboks in the starting team were on the receiving end of the 38-3 drubbing Ireland meted out in 2017. Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, who were all in Allister Coetzee’s run-on team, are starters again this weekend.
Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Mostert came off the bench in that chastening defeat.
This is an older and wiser team than the one that ran out against Ireland five years ago, and the same can be said of their hosts.
“There is a reason Ireland are No 1 in the world,” said Nienaber. “They have a well balanced game. People tend to see their attack but they are the best defensive side in the world currently. You can’t put your finger on one thing. That is why this is such a lekker challenge. Also knowing we will play against them in the World Cup.
“Aviva has been a fortress for them,” said Nienaber about their ground where Ireland have won their last nine Tests straight.
Springbok team to play Ireland: Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimipi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.