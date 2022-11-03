Boks put 2019 in rearview mirror, focus on 2023 as they meet Ireland
Rugby chief Rassie Erasmus says recent victories are part of history and his squad should remember they will be taking on the world’s top team
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has put his team’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) triumph in Japan in 2019 in the rearview mirror three years after it happened. Now the Boks are looking ahead to their clash against Ireland, the world’s top-ranked team, in Dublin on Saturday.
They have also presumably consigned to the past their success in the 2019 Rugby Championship, the series win over the British & Irish Lions last year, as well as their ascent to the top of the world rankings in the year they won the World Cup.
Erasmus emphasised that “2019 is part of history. We all know it is great and it was awesome, but the World Cup is next year. Though we are the world champions, we are playing the No 1 team in the world.
“Even when you think back to how we performed in 2018, which was not great, we won the World Cup the year after. We all enjoyed it, but we realise the World Cup is next year. We are very proud, but now we want to get momentum. The aim now is to go into a closely contested World Cup next year. Any bloody team can win it.”
To underline his point, Erasmus went on to recall that Argentina beat the All Blacks in New Zealand and Scotland ran the Wallabies desperately close last weekend.
The renewed urgency and sharpening of focus in the Bok camp is well timed. The last time the Green and Gold played in Dublin, Ireland delivered a reality check on the Springboks that was to have lasting consequences. The 38-3 defeat in the Aviva Stadium served to speed up the demise of erstwhile Bok coach Allister Coetzee. He completed that tour, but Erasmus replaced him in early 2018.
“We got a proper hiding,” Erasmus said of the Dublin defeat. “Then the next two years things got better and we managed to win the World Cup. Five years have gone by and both teams have changed dramatically in terms of how they do things and how they play. Given the teams Ireland have beaten, they are doing a lot of things right on and off the field.”
While Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, who were then contracted to Munster, sat in the stands, the hulking frame of Eben Etzebeth experienced that defeat first-hand.
Etzebeth recalled the distance between that game and now. “It is a different ball game on Saturday. Both teams have different game plans now and have improved over the years. It will be good to measure ourselves against them,” he said.
The improvements in the Irish set-up have been there for all to see. It was particularly visible when they reached their rugby zenith by completing a series win in New Zealand earlier this year.
“We saw in that series against New Zealand that they have quite a strong maul. They have a good scrum, they won a few scrum penalties in that series.
“They are very clinical at the breakdown. They know their job and they do it very well,” Etzebeth said.
In the 18 months Erasmus and Nienaber were part of the set-up, they got an intimate view of what now makes Irish rugby tick. Both have been keen to point out how Ireland get the most out of their resources. They may not have the playing numbers of SA and England, but all their players receive top coaching and are well adjusted to the rigours of professional rugby.
Erasmus and Nienaber’s unique perspective of Irish rugby does not necessarily put them at an advantage.
“I may know the Irish set-up very well, but they know me very well. Whenever you get insights, you also give a lot away,” said Erasmus.
Erasmus will this weekend return to the coaches’ box, having served a World Rugby ban after his criticism of match officials during the tour of the British & Irish Lions last year.
“It is not nice to not be with the guys,” he said. “You’re with the guys in the week, then the bus goes with the team and you go to your room. I missed it.”