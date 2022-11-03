Boks put 2019 in rearview mirror, focus on 2023 as they meet Ireland

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has put his team’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) triumph in Japan in 2019 in the rearview mirror three years after it happened. Now the Boks are looking ahead to their clash against Ireland, the world’s top-ranked team, in Dublin on Saturday.

They have also presumably consigned to the past their success in the 2019 Rugby Championship, the series win over the British & Irish Lions last year, as well as their ascent to the top of the world rankings in the year they won the World Cup.

Erasmus emphasised that “2019 is part of history. We all know it is great and it was awesome, but the World Cup is next year. Though we are the world champions, we are playing the No 1 team in the world.