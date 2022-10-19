×

Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Banks, retailers and the great piggyback race

The rise of mobile virtual network operators may well hold the key to universal and affordable access to the internet

19 October 2022 - 19:21 GUGU LOURIE

The idea of every South African having access to the internet and digital services anywhere, anytime remains a lofty goal; for now the cost of data means only a relative few can afford the ease and convenience of transacting online.

While not without risks, companies, led by banks and retailers, are now increasingly realising the inherent potential of a captive online consumer base. And to tap into that revenue stream they are catching a ride into the world of telecom from mobile network operators (think Vodacom, MTN and Cell C)...

