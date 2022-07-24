The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
A mindset shift is needed to look beyond the usual trade suspects and supply what some overlooked countries need
The labour court judge also says placing the Mpumalanga region under administration is unconstitutional
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Fishing boat targeted and two Palestinians killed in clashes in West Bank
Danish rider holds off challenge of Pogacar with help of his Jumbo-Visma team
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
When the All Blacks arrived in SA for the first post-isolation Test match in 1992, they were greeted at the Johannesburg airport by a boisterous throng that advertised confidence in the Springboks with a banner that proclaimed “Welcome to your worst nightmare!”
It never did turn out that way. Though the Boks staged a late comeback to lose by just a couple of points at Ellis Park, the hosts were outplayed for most of the game. Two years later SA’s second post-isolation national coach, Ian McIntosh, discovered the truth in that adage that New Zealand is the graveyard for Bok coaches. The upshot was that the late Kitch Christie was appointed to the position to do an “ambulance job”, something he did successfully as the Boks won the World Cup less than a year later...
GAVIN RICH: Boks could turn All Black crisis into a nightmare
Could the trend be reversed and this time SA becomes the graveyard of a New Zealand coach?
