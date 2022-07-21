×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

RUGBY INTERNATIONALS

There’s money in mauls

Return of the Boks, and an end to Covid curbs, brings out the fans — and their wallets

21 July 2022 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

Stefan van der Merwe, chief commercial officer of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, had never seen so many people at Loftus. Two days later, when the returns came in, his impression was confirmed by the official figure: 51,762. The Pretoria stadium had never been that full.

“You expect that many for the All Blacks, but for Wales?” says Van der Merwe, referring to the first Test on July 2. The stadium’s seated capacity is 50,000, but extra staff hired for the day made up the extra numbers.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.