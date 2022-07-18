×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ireland leads North’s charge as balance shifts before World Cup

18 July 2022 - 05:05

The prolonged era of southern hemisphere rugby domination is over. This is the primary conclusion that must be drawn from the northern hemisphere teams’ 2022 tours down south. And the Springboks’ never entirely convincing, but ultimately comfortable, victory in the series-deciding third Test against Wales in Cape Town on Saturday does not change it.

Apart from the Welsh winning a Test in SA for the first time the previous weekend, Ireland and England secured convincing series victories. In the case of Ireland it was a seismic first that complements the team’s first-yet win in New Zealand the previous Saturday. That in turn came just six years after its first-yet victory over the All Blacks in more than a century of clashes ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.