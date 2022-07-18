Uncertainty over Russian gas and turmoil in Italy will haunt the central bank as it holds a policy meeting at which it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle
Apart from the Welsh winning a Test in SA for the first time, England secured a convincing series victory
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
MTN’s touted takeover has the potential to create SA’s largest telecom operator
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Beleaguered leaders have imposed rule often since April, when public protests took hold
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
Red alert for child health, says executive director Catherine Russelll
The prolonged era of southern hemisphere rugby domination is over. This is the primary conclusion that must be drawn from the northern hemisphere teams’ 2022 tours down south. And the Springboks’ never entirely convincing, but ultimately comfortable, victory in the series-deciding third Test against Wales in Cape Town on Saturday does not change it.
Apart from the Welsh winning a Test in SA for the first time the previous weekend, Ireland and England secured convincing series victories. In the case of Ireland it was a seismic first that complements the team’s first-yet win in New Zealand the previous Saturday. That in turn came just six years after its first-yet victory over the All Blacks in more than a century of clashes ..
EDITORIAL: Ireland leads North’s charge as balance shifts before World Cup
