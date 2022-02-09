PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening to watch
09 February 2022 - 18:04
I came home to live in SA after nearly 20 years in Europe on December 30, 2006. For all of life’s turmoil and disappointments, private and public, I have never once regretted it.
Until last Thursday, when I watched as Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema, aided and abetted by the acting chair of the Judicial Service Commission hearings into the appointment of a chief justice, whose name I can’t remember, deliberately and nauseatingly set out to destroy the life and work of judge Dunstan Mlambo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now