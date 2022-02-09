Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening to watch B L Premium

I came home to live in SA after nearly 20 years in Europe on December 30, 2006. For all of life’s turmoil and disappointments, private and public, I have never once regretted it.

Until last Thursday, when I watched as Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema, aided and abetted by the acting chair of the Judicial Service Commission hearings into the appointment of a chief justice, whose name I can’t remember, deliberately and nauseatingly set out to destroy the life and work of judge Dunstan Mlambo...