Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo holds firm in tense JSC quizzing
03 February 2022 - 20:11
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo asserted his judicial independence in a lengthy grilling by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday as interviews for the position of chief justice continue.
Mlambo rebuffed claims of a political bias, asserting that he decides matters by applying the law to facts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now