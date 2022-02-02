Chief justice race advances as Mandisa Maya ups the stakes
02 February 2022 - 15:58
Mandisa Maya, head of the appeals court, has made her intentions known on day two of the interviews for the coveted job of chief justice. Maya began her interview demonstrating meticulous preparation and steely ambition.
She is the second of four candidates for the job to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Sandton, Johannesburg. While her gender is important, says Maya, she is in the running because of her clout as a judge...
