Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should crank up action over energy supply Despite the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme running behind schedule, it has been delayed yet again B L Premium

Having gained final approval only in 2018, the 19 renewable energy power producers whose projects were initially approved in 2015 in the fourth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme were quick out of the blocks. Despite the challenges created by the national lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions, 16 plants are already built, supplying 1,634MW to the national grid. Another 225MW will soon come on stream from the other three.

I’ve long lost any vestiges of optimism I might once have had that the public sector could reach similar levels of efficiency, but regarding emergency situations — which the country’s energy supply deficit with regular load-shedding certainly is — faster action is needed...