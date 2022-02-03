HILARY JOFFE: Please let’s not have another dull as concrete Sona
My wish is for the president to spell out a vision of a thriving, dynamic and efficient economy
03 February 2022 - 19:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa will present his fourth state of the nation address (Sona) next week. The basic income grant (BIG) issue has been hogging the headlines since the leak of a pre-Sona briefing note from his economic advisers warning of the danger that a large and permanent increase in social grant payments would limit the economy’s growth and job creation potential.
A healthy debate on grants versus growth seems to be going on among the advisers, as we now know after the leak of yet another dissenting note...
