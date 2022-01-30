Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Make SMMES heroes, just for once For the sake of battling entrepreneurs Ndabeni-Abrahams should relax red tape B L Premium

“As government we have a responsibility to enforce regulatory compliance in the SMME sector and close businesses that are trading illegally.”

These words, apparently barked by small business development minister, Stella “I’m-too-fabulous-for-this-portfolio” Ndabeni-Abrahams, the person President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed supposedly to help grow and nurture the economy’s engine room, were roundly slammed on social media last week...