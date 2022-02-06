Eskom tariff hike places SA smelters at risk
Ferro-alloy producers say they are increasingly being priced out of the international market as a result of soaring electricity costs, which is depriving the country much-needed foreign exchange
06 February 2022 - 07:07
Jobs, industrial capacity and new investment are at risk if Eskom’s proposed 20.5% tariff increase is approved, says a lobby group for chrome, manganese, and silicon-alloy producers.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has until February 25 to decide whether to approve the increase, which would be implemented from April 1. ..
