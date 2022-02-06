Britain forks out £9bn to help households after energy price hike
06 February 2022 - 06:56
Energy prices for millions of Britons will soar from April after the regulator hiked its price cap by 54%, forcing the government to stump up £9bn (R187bn) of fresh support for hard-hit households.
Responding to the record global gas prices that have sent almost 30 British energy suppliers to the wall, energy regulator Ofgem said the price cap on the most widely used tariff would rise to £1,971 a year from April, the same month that taxes rise and general inflation is set to peak at 6%...
