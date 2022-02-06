BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Rigid approach to transformation stiffens arteries of growth
Competition Commission seems to be demanding that every company that wants to merge must pay a sizeable empowerment tax
06 February 2022 - 17:06
One could be forgiven for thinking there are some encouraging signs ahead of this year’s state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth since assuming office, flagging an increase in the pace of reform and increasingly supportive economic conditions that will provide a much-need tailwind — if yet another false dawn is to be avoided.
The long-delayed and highly contested auction of 5G spectrum is finally set to be concluded, with Telkom dropping its legal challenge while a review of its concerns is being considered by the Independent Communication Authority (Icasa) and others. Last week Icasa announced the preferred bidders. Qualified bidders are set to be announced on February 21 and the auction will follow in March. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now