Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Rigid approach to transformation stiffens arteries of growth Competition Commission seems to be demanding that every company that wants to merge must pay a sizeable empowerment tax B L Premium

One could be forgiven for thinking there are some encouraging signs ahead of this year’s state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth since assuming office, flagging an increase in the pace of reform and increasingly supportive economic conditions that will provide a much-need tailwind — if yet another false dawn is to be avoided.

The long-delayed and highly contested auction of 5G spectrum is finally set to be concluded, with Telkom dropping its legal challenge while a review of its concerns is being considered by the Independent Communication Authority (Icasa) and others. Last week Icasa announced the preferred bidders. Qualified bidders are set to be announced on February 21 and the auction will follow in March. ..