Mantashe urges industry, communities to defend coal
The fossil fuel accounts for more than 80% of SA's energy generation, but it is also the single biggest contributor to climate change
06 February 2022 - 06:48
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal is under siege despite being an affordable source of energy and this week challenged the industry and affected communities to defend its use.
The fossil fuel accounts for more than 80% of SA's energy generation, but it is also the single biggest contributor to climate change. Globally, coal is becoming less economically viable due to costs associated with its environmental impact. The government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions...
