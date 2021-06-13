Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Zero-waste outfits a dubious offset for Johnson’s penchant for fly-bys Activists accuse UK premier and the G7 leaders of greenwashing with their agenda BL PREMIUM

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has put on quite the twee, rustic British display at the G7 summit of rich nations in the laid-back seaside town of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, where he spent many an eccentric summer holiday as a boy in between plotting to be world king at Eton.

As expected, the G7 communiqué this year is focused on shared partnerships around ending the pandemic, restarting the global economy, and protecting nature...