World

Biden and Johnson stress common ground despite Brexit fallout

Leaders renew commitments to peace in Northern Ireland and promise to work to boost global trade

11 June 2021 - 09:16 Tim Ross and Jennifer Jacobs
US President Joe Biden, left, reacts during his bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Carbis Bay, the UK, on June 10 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS
US President Joe Biden, left, reacts during his bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Carbis Bay, the UK, on June 10 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden heaped praise on each other as the two leaders sought to relaunch the UK-US relationship at a time of rising tensions over the fallout from Brexit.

“Prime Minister Johnson and I had a very productive meeting,” Biden told reporters after the leaders met at a beach resort ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, England, on Thursday. “We affirmed the special relationship.”

For his part, Johnson hailed Biden and his team as a “breath of fresh air” and described their conversation as “wonderful.” In an interview with the BBC, the prime minister acknowledged his distaste for the term “special relationship” as a bit of a cliché. He described instead as “indestructible.”

The body language was warm as they met on an overcast day on the English coast, with Biden first greeting Johnson’s new wife, Carrie, before turning to the premier. “We both married way above our station,” the president told the prime minister later.

The pair took pains to emphasise their common ground, despite rising tensions behind the scenes over the fallout from the UK’s split from the EU.

In recent days, the Biden administration has been vocal in public and privately with the British government, raising concerns that an escalating trade dispute between the UK and the EU could threaten peace in Northern Ireland.

But Biden, who famously describes himself as Irish, did not directly push Johnson to fix the argument with Brussels, when they met face-to-face for the first time on Thursday, according to the UK side.

Asked by reporters if Biden had told Johnson to “crack on” and reach a solution with the EU, the prime minister replied: “No he didn’t.” For his part, France President Emmanuel Macron headed to Cornwall striking a defiant tone and saying there was no way that the so-called protocol was up for renegotiation.

The Brexit tensions date back years. Biden opposed the UK’s European divorce and reportedly characterised Johnson as a clone of Donald Trump. Johnson, meanwhile, is the man who personally led the UK referendum campaign to leave the bloc in 2016 and then completed the split at the end of last year.

Despite the difficulties over Brexit, there is still a lot the two men agree on, and Johnson has benefited from Biden’s backing for his G7 initiatives.

This month, finance ministers agreed to a landmark reform of global business taxes, to make sure tech giants such as Amazon.com pay more in the countries where they operate, and to set a minimum rate for business levies.

The two sides published a new shared vision for their co-operation. The joint statement included renewed commitments to peace in Northern Ireland, alongside promises to work to boost global trade. In a separate statement, the UK said the two sides agreed to work towards a free-trade agreement.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

British court rules government acted unlawfully over Covid-19 contract

Contract went to a research firm whose owners were friends of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings
World
1 day ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Bounce-back Boris strikes again

Cummings can’t touch Johnson, neither can his pricey wallpaper, nor the pandemic or even Brexit
Opinion
1 week ago

France wants to deny UK financial firms access to EU amid spat over fishing rights

France is determined to force Britain to stick to the post-Brexit trade agreement amid unrest over delays in licences to fish in UK waters
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigeria suspends Twitter days after a post by its ...
World / Africa
2.
DRC extends martial law in North Kivu and Ituri ...
World / Africa
3.
Ghana court delays bail application ruling for ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe runs out of Covid-19 vaccine doses in ...
World / Africa
5.
Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to build ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Biden and Erdogan set for a testy meeting

World

UK-EU mistrust deepens as ‘sausage war’ talks fail to find a breakthrough

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: G7 tax deal a sign of hope but expect disappointment

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.