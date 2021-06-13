World / Asia

China cautions G7: 'small' groups don't rule the world

13 June 2021 - 08:28 Guy Faulconbridge
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks next to US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay on June 12 2021 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEON NEAL
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks next to US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay on June 12 2021 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEON NEAL

China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven (G7) leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world's richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London said.

“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.”

The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War

The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of President Xi Jinping after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

Leaders of the group — the US, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan — want to use their gathering in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the richest democracies can offer an alternative to China’s growing clout.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.

The G7 are planning to offer developing nations an infrastructure scheme that could rival Xi's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China, and says many major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China.

Move to tighten global tax net on tech titans

G7 summit aims to bring world's richest people down to Earth
Business
8 hours ago

Australia vows not to give in to Chinese pressure

PM to call for WTO reform as tensions with China rise in wake of Beijing’s imposition of tariffs totalling more than 80%
World
4 days ago

China berates G7 ministers over Taiwan support

Beijing calls statement ‘gross interference’ after group supports Taiwan’s participation in World Health Organization forums
World
1 month ago

STEVEN KUO: Notice who the cool kids are at the G7 party

We can tell a lot about who has or hasn’t been invited to jaw in Cornwall
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57
World / Africa
2.
US FDA clears J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses ...
World / Americas
3.
World’s richest could be in for a harsh tax ...
World
4.
Covid-19 has been devastating, but a future ...
World
5.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.