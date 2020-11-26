Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The ANC ‘leaves it to conscience’ of members – since it doesn’t have any BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has heaped praise on Nomvula Mokonyane, the woman at the centre of bribery allegations involving Bosasa at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Mokonyane is the ANC’s head of organising, and during a visit to the North West earlier this week, where political factions have torn party structures apart, Ramaphosa applauded her for work she had done to help rebuild the organisation. ..