CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa a spectator as new factions take shape

Just like the charging of former president Jacob Zuma with corruption, the arrest of secretary-general Ace Magashule is a big moment for the ANC. And as it was with the fight over Zuma, the reverberations will be felt through the corridors of power, right through provincial administrations and the Union Buildings, as ANC factions rearrange, regroup and strategise around the new set of dynamics that the Magashule matter will put into play.

So, unfortunately, just as President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to find a way back to stability after the pandemic, ANC politics will again be chaotic and disruptive.