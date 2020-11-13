Ace Magashule says he will not be removed as ANC secretary-general
With an ANC decision for members to automatically step down if facing criminal charges not yet rubber-stamped, Magashule says only the ‘branches of the ANC’ can remove him
13 November 2020 - 14:50
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in a clear defiance of a national executive committee (NEC) decision, said he will not step down from his position in the party and that no-one can remove him.
Magashule, despite telling his fellow ANC national officials earlier this week that he did not want anyone to protest in support of him or print T-shirts and placards in his name, addressed supporters outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court where he appeared on charges of corruption on Friday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now