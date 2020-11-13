National Ace Magashule says he will not be removed as ANC secretary-general With an ANC decision for members to automatically step down if facing criminal charges not yet rubber-stamped, Magashule says only the ‘branches of the ANC’ can remove him BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in a clear defiance of a national executive committee (NEC) decision, said he will not step down from his position in the party and that no-one can remove him.

Magashule, despite telling his fellow ANC national officials earlier this week that he did not want anyone to protest in support of him or print T-shirts and placards in his name, addressed supporters outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court where he appeared on charges of corruption on Friday.