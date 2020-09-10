Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Mama Aston’s bribery blind spot What is revealing is that despite the ANC’s so-called remorse over corruption in its ranks, it remains unwilling or, more likely, unable to act BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s grand declaration on corruption has already been blatantly mocked by party leaders. Two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of key decisions taken by the party leadership to fight corruption on behalf of his party, Luthuli House employee, national executive committee member, national working committee member and chair of the ANC’s disciplinary appeals committee Nomvula Mokonyane casually admitted — under oath, before a judge — to soliciting and accepting a bribe.

She told the state capture commission that she received R2.2m from family friend Thaba Mufamadi towards payment on an Aston Martin worth over R3m in exchange for him to join her late husband in a lucrative deal with state power utility, Eskom. At the time, back in 2013, she was premier of Gauteng.