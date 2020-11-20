Politics ANC to present legal opinion on ‘stepping down’ concept at next NEC meeting Since Ace Magashule’s refusal to step down after formal charges of graft, the issue has become a hot topic and will lead the discussion at the NEC BL PREMIUM

The ANC will present a legal opinion at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting next week on whether members should be forced to step down when facing official charges, in the wake of one of its most senior leaders, secretary-general Ace Magashule, appearing in court on graft charges.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Friday that the party has solicited a legal opinion from senior councils on the way forward...