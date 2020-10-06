National ANC hedges on politically linked deals The notion to ban politically exposed people from working with the state comes after revelations of profiteering and corruption, including by ANC MP family members, that threaten the party’s credibility BL PREMIUM

A proposal from organised labour and business that politically exposed people be banned from doing business with the government needs more consultation within ANC ranks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week.

The measure was included in the draft agreement on economic recovery discussed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) by the government, business and labour — but after the ANC’s weekend lekgotla it looks unlikely to survive. The final plan has not been circulated.