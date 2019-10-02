PETER BRUCE: The stand-off between Ramaphosa’s key ministers must end
Gordhan and Mboweni's disagreement about SOEs is fundamental to our country’s dire condition
02 October 2019 - 22:31
One of the 19 things it took Miami Herald columnist Dave Barry 60 years to learn (including that the most powerful force on earth is gossip) was that you shouldn’t take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night.
I don’t know why, but it put an odd thought in my mind about President Cyril Ramaphosa and his inability to get the economy moving. Part of his problem is that the ANC he leads, and its union and communist allies, all pull in different directions. In theory, any decision he makes risks undoing a delicate web of common political interests, with dire consequences for him. And for us.
