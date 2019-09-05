Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Thank heaven for Tito Mboweni We won’t achieve anything until we stop believing that the government will always rescue useless, money-guzzling SOEs BL PREMIUM

Unlike us ordinary human beings who have to grapple with personal budgets, politicians everywhere tend to think there is a limitless pot of money for them to spend and spend and spend. Most politicians seem genuinely surprised when told that the government doesn’t print money. Very few seem to realise that the money they "allocate" from some endless money pit is earned by the sweat of their voters, rich and poor.

Nowadays every two-bit politician with access to a Twitter account or a microphone will promise that "the government will pay" for whatever fanciful scheme they have dreamt up that week. Remember when the ANC’s convicted criminal Andile Lungisa staged a "world youth festival" in SA in 2010? That was R100m down the drain on what turned out to be a kissing and pissing contest.