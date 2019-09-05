PETER BRUCE: Briquettes could bring bouquets for Mboweni
Finance minister will soon have to make big decisions on Eskom, one on coal and another on a CEO
05 September 2019 - 05:11
Time is running out. It is inconceivable that finance minister Tito Mboweni stands up in parliament in October to deliver his medium-term budget without it including a detailed exposition of how Eskom will be rescued.
There is a desperate search for a permanent CEO — I understand former Telkom and First Rand CEO Sizwe Nxasana has been approached (the government says it is looking for a leader, not a technician) — and only a half-hearted version of the much-touted chief restructuring officer (an Mboweni invention designed to create someone who reports to government on how its funds are being spent by miscreant state-owned entities) is in place.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.