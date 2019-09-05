Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Briquettes could bring bouquets for Mboweni Finance minister will soon have to make big decisions on Eskom, one on coal and another on a CEO BL PREMIUM

Time is running out. It is inconceivable that finance minister Tito Mboweni stands up in parliament in October to deliver his medium-term budget without it including a detailed exposition of how Eskom will be rescued.

There is a desperate search for a permanent CEO — I understand former Telkom and First Rand CEO Sizwe Nxasana has been approached (the government says it is looking for a leader, not a technician) — and only a half-hearted version of the much-touted chief restructuring officer (an Mboweni invention designed to create someone who reports to government on how its funds are being spent by miscreant state-owned entities) is in place.