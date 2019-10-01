Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Cyril has a tiger in his tank, not a kitten Ramaphosa is setting out his stall and everyone is in it, even if people can’t see it BL PREMIUM

I have been suggesting for a while that this month (I mean October 2019), is going to be when we begin to see what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has got in the tank. He’s been roundly written off by many of my colleagues in the media but they may soon find he has a little in reserve.

To understand Ramaphosa’s presidency you just have to remember the obvious. He has to go back to the party at a National General Council next winter and a full elective conference two years later and tell them how well he has done implementing the decisions taken at the December 2017 conference that elected him ahead of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.