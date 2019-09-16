Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: At last someone is willing to shake the baobab tree Tito Mboweni is causing a stir as he takes a bulldozer to a bloated, paralysed government BL PREMIUM

It is by now an established fact that we have an eccentric for a finance minister. Some people love this; some people hate it; and some love and hate it at the same time.

As an observer from a distance I mostly like it. The government is paralysed by indecision and incapacity, so perhaps the only way to get things done is by bulldozer. Over the next few weeks we will see what kind of support Tito Mboweni has in the cabinet. We will also see to what extent President Cyril Ramaphosa will grab the opportunities Mboweni’s attempts at disruption offer him, and move things forward.