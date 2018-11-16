EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Volunteering evidence can look dodgy, says Thuli Madonsela
SA’s systemic corruption is so last decade — however, there are new crises on the horizon
The Treasury has spotted that the latest version of the National Health Insurance Bill has forgotten various promises health minister Aaron Motsoaledi made to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi told the Zondo commission it was unfair to expect him to explain how he came to own the Guptas’ media business. Manyi wanted the agenda limited to bad mouthing his former underling, Phumla Williams — the person he sent a threatening text message while she was testifying before the commission.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says that in her experience, witnesses often prefer getting ordered to give evidence. “People want to be subpoenaed, because, [if] I go out of my way to give evidence, it looks like I have an agenda.”
SA has many more pressing problems than the supposed legal rights of former president Jacob Zuma and his cronies, Malusi Gigaba and Tom Moyane, writes Natasha Marrian.
The freedom of SA’s mobile networks to rip-off their customers will be slightly constrained from February.
Investec has struggled to improve its return on equity (ROE) since the global financial crisis began in 2008. For the six months ended September, ROE improved to 13.4% from 12.1% in 2018. The Standard Bank Group’s ROE, by contrast, was 17.2% in the 2018 financial year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Tom Eaton explains why vice-president DD Mabuza’s office angrily rejected suggestions that the veep was ill by saying that “at no point” did a statement about Mabuza taking sick leave imply that he was sick.
British American Tobacco’s share price has taken a fearful hammering this year — down 40%, the biggest drop in at least two decades.
