EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Racial slurs, infantile insults — no, not Trump, the EFF
As for the ANC, under Zuma its ministers and top officials lost a sense of what was correct conduct with public resources
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
On Tuesday, the Right2Know Campaign won its battle for the public to watch the interviews that will lead to the appointment of SA’s top prosecutor.
The crisis of electricity consumers paying municipalities whose officials then pocket the money instead of paying Eskom, keeps escalating.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
No, Gareth van Onselen, is not talking about Donald Trump when he complains of politicians using racial stereotypes, infantile nicknames, and simplistic slogans to rabble rouse. He is talking about the EFF.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lonmin’s share price crashed 9% on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to Amcu’s request that the competition tribunal limit job cuts following the merger with Sibanye-Stillwater to 10,000.
Considering Telkom’s market capitalisation of R27.3bn is hardly higher than the properties it owns, the telecoms group is considering spinning off a real estate investment trust.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Malusi “Terminator” Gigaba foresaw Tuesday’s departure as home affairs minister two weeks ago, and promised he’ll be back.
“I remain a committed and disciplined member of the ANC and will, in the context of the call #ThumaMina, continue to execute any tasks that the organisation might deem it necessary to instruct me to fulfill,” Gigaba said in his resignation letter.
