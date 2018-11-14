Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Racial slurs, infantile insults — no, not Trump, the EFF

As for the ANC, under Zuma its ministers and top officials lost a sense of what was correct conduct with public resources

14 November 2018 - 11:52 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema is giving Donald Trump a run for his money in the potty mouth department. Picture: SUPPLIED

On Tuesday, the Right2Know Campaign won its battle for the public to watch the interviews that will lead to the appointment of SA’s top prosecutor.

The crisis of electricity consumers paying municipalities whose officials then pocket the money instead of paying Eskom, keeps escalating.

No, Gareth van Onselen, is not talking about Donald Trump when he complains of politicians using racial stereotypes, infantile nicknames, and simplistic slogans to rabble rouse. He is talking about the EFF.

Ben Turok dares to detail the ANC, government and parliament’s many ills — and do so out loud.

Lonmin’s share price crashed 9% on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to Amcu’s request that the competition tribunal  limit job cuts following the merger with Sibanye-Stillwater to 10,000.

Considering Telkom’s market capitalisation of R27.3bn is hardly higher than the properties it owns, the telecoms group is considering spinning off a real estate investment trust.

Malusi “Terminator” Gigaba foresaw Tuesday’s departure as home affairs minister two weeks ago, and promised he’ll be back.

“I remain a committed and disciplined member of the ANC and will, in the context of the call #ThumaMina, continue to execute any tasks that the organisation might deem it necessary to instruct me to fulfill,” Gigaba said in his resignation letter.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: EFF leads charge against Pravin Gordhan

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in a fight for political survival, and ‘Tweeto‘ Mboweni cancels his Twitter Q&A
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Tom Moyane continues to lament his treatment

Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be, and it is ‘objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the ...
Opinion
14 days ago

