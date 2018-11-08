EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The Democrats grabbed Trump by the midterms — let the games begin
Back at home, full unemployment would be worse than privatisation, so be careful what you wish for
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The charges that former National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams dropped against Pravin Gordhan have been resurrected by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
According to the World Bank, Eskom is 66% over-staffed, but management claims the figure is only 33%.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
He can spin it any way he wants, but Donald Trump’s midterm dilution of power is worrying him, and rightly so. If only he had the patience of Cyril Ramaphosa...
“Politicians fear that privatisation will lead to job losses, and they are right. But keeping things as they are will be worse. The entire workforce could end up unemployed,” writes Khaya Sithole.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Bank Julius Bär, one of Switzerland’s oldest and largest banking institutions, has become the second Swiss private bank in as many weeks to announce its plans for operations in SA.
The Reserve Bank has pushed back on political pressure to save VBS Mutual Bank, which collapsed in one of the country’s worst corporate fraud scandals, with directors stealing about R2bn.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The last time MTN’s share price dipped below R90 was in March 2009 when it was chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa.
