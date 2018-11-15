EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Which one of Discovery Bank, TymeBank and Bank Zero will be calling you?
Rob Rose writes that a quick conviction of former Steinhoff executives is unlikely, and Trump nominates controversial former Saffer Lana Marks to be the next US ambassador to SA
Former president Jacob Zuma attempted to inflate the price PetroSA would pay Malaysian state-owned enterprise Petronas for its 80% stake in Engen by about R6bn, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said in an affidavit.
Considering the court trial of Tigon fraudster Gary Porritt has dragged on for 16 years, a quick conviction of Markus Jooste and other former Steinhoff executives is unlikely, warns Rob Rose.
Beneficiaries of former president Jacob Zuma's reciprocity are fighting back with the desperation of cornered men.
Discovery proposes to pitch its new bank at the "mass affluent segment" whereas Bank Zero will target business, and TymeBank unbanked and underserved clients.
Standard Bank is restructuring to create new capabilities, which should result in more than 180 "new-generation" IT positions in areas of cloud engineering, data science and analytics and cyber security, among others.
Edcon's downward slide started in May 2007, after US private equity company Bain Capital paid R25bn to buy it and delist it from the JSE, swamping the retailer’s balance sheet in R17.3bn of debt.
