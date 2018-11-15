EDITORIAL: Gigaba’s exit and the day the tide turned

Aweek in politics is a long time. When Malusi Gigaba, who had seemed mysteriously untouchable, resigned on Tuesday as home affairs minister, it shifted the political balance in the ANC further in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Even Gigaba, with his extraordinary capacity for political survival and arrogant denial of error, could not absorb the pressure from a combination of personal scandal, damning court judgments and increasing association with state capture. Unlike Tom Moyane at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), he jumped before he was pushed.

It’s something of a vindication of Ramaphosa’s strategy. He has employed an enigmatic drip-drip approach of sitting tight and letting his internal ANC opponents hang themselves, or in effect be hanged by other agencies, such as the Nugent inquiry into Sars and the Zondo commission into state capture.

Former president Jacob Zuma famously employed a "Stalingrad" tactic throughout his tenure, using every legal means to survive. Ramaphosa is more like Field Marshal Montgomery at the Battle of El Alamein — refusing to move until he is ready, steadily accumulating a superiority in morale and resources, and starving his enemy of supplies.

If a week in politics is a long time, a year can seem an eternity. Just over a year ago, Zuma’s grip on the presidency seemed as strong as ever. Shaun Abrahams was still the national director of public prosecutions, and as inert as ever. Gigaba was sitting very comfortably as finance minister, with the presidency a realistic long-term ambition. There were strong and persistent rumours that Ramaphosa would be axed as deputy president so that Zuma’s former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, could replace him and succeed Zuma in 2019.