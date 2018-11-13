EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We are in big trouble if Cyril Ramaphosa does not stand up to the EFF
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko would have been Transnet’s CEO if not for Jacob Zuma, and Right2Know fights for SA's right to know how NDPP is chosen
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko would have been Transnet’s CEO if former president Jacob Zuma had not insisted on giving the job to recently fired Siyabonga Gama.
Right2Know will hopefully prevent the selection of Shaun Abrahams's replacement as national director of public prosecutions being done in secret.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Another lost decade of growth and an overall decline in prosperity looms unless president Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to the EFF, writes Carol Paton.
“For a country whose nerves seem to be grafted to the fortunes of finance ministers, the reaction to [Tito] Mboweni’s tweets was extraordinarily muted,” writes Tom Eaton.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes keeps extending his deadline for getting mail delivered again.
Ayo Technologies has not invested much of the R4.3bn it received from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in December, but nevertheless proposes to pay a 30c per share maiden dividend. With 344-million shares in issue, this comes to R103m.
This means the PIC will effectively get R30m of its own money back, while the owners of the remaining 71% of Ayo — mainly Independent Media group proprietor Iqbal Survé — will pocket R73m.
