EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We are in big trouble if Cyril Ramaphosa does not stand up to the EFF

Ayo Technologies has not invested much of the R4.3bn it received from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in December, but nevertheless proposes to pay a 30c per share maiden dividend. With 344-million shares in issue, this comes to R103m.

This means the PIC will effectively get R30m of its own money back, while the owners of the remaining 71% of Ayo — mainly Independent Media group proprietor Iqbal Survé — will pocket R73m.