EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is what'sdanmatjiladoing@… the e-mail address for whistle-blowers at PIC?

The ANC has some explaining to do about a faction’s rendezvous in Durban, and SA’s water crisis is getting worse

11 September 2018 - 13:03 Lebogang Mokoena
PIC chief investment officer Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The chickens are coming to roost: lawyers at the PIC have set up a secret e-mail address whistle-blowers can use to spill the beans on procedure-flouting Dan Matjila.

The Gupta media company had an Ace Magashule up its sleeve as the Free State government shelled out R79m to The New Age newspaper and Infinity Media — formerly ANN7.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

‘We are for the people, but just don’t tell them’. The ANC, or part of it, has some explaining to do regarding a faction’s rendezvous in Durban.

Better Call Saul or, better yet, call Enoch Godongwana. The ANC’s head of economic transformation pops up at strange but crucial times.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Nhlanhla Nene has a plan to turn the economy around, but can we wait till October? Data released last week calls for more urgency.

The growing call for certainty is the order of the day — Afrox says investment is not swayed solely by optimism.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN
Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN

The water crisis in SA keeps getting worse and worse, as if the recession is not enough.

Dire crime statistics are ‘nothing to write home about’, Bheki Cele says
National

Business confidence slips more in third quarter, as recession woes bode ill
Economy

Fuel price hike of R1 a litre may be on the way
Economy

