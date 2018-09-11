EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is what'sdanmatjiladoing@… the e-mail address for whistle-blowers at PIC?
The ANC has some explaining to do about a faction’s rendezvous in Durban, and SA’s water crisis is getting worse
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The chickens are coming to roost: lawyers at the PIC have set up a secret e-mail address whistle-blowers can use to spill the beans on procedure-flouting Dan Matjila.
The Gupta media company had an Ace Magashule up its sleeve as the Free State government shelled out R79m to The New Age newspaper and Infinity Media — formerly ANN7.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
‘We are for the people, but just don’t tell them’. The ANC, or part of it, has some explaining to do regarding a faction’s rendezvous in Durban.
Better Call Saul or, better yet, call Enoch Godongwana. The ANC’s head of economic transformation pops up at strange but crucial times.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Nhlanhla Nene has a plan to turn the economy around, but can we wait till October? Data released last week calls for more urgency.
The growing call for certainty is the order of the day — Afrox says investment is not swayed solely by optimism.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
I hear all the denials. But what I really don’t understand is why the SG of the ANCWL sent me a picture of a gun after I called her with questions and she denied even being in Durban on Thursday and even seeing Zuma. pic.twitter.com/eyAby3Qwuf— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) September 9, 2018
